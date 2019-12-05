Man claims San Joaquin County corrections officers made racist remarks before beating him

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man who was taken into custody Sunday in Stockton claims corrections officers at the San Joaquin County Jail made racist remarks toward him before holding him down and beating him.

Jacob Angelo Servin told FOX40 he was at Basil’s bar on Grand Canal Boulevard with his girlfriend when they were told to leave along with a group of people. He said they got in their car and with the keys still out of the ignition, were pulled from the vehicle by two Stockton officers.

The Stockton Police Department reports Servin was arrested near the bar around 11 p.m. on suspicion of public intoxication.

Police explained they brought him to the San Joaquin County Jail where they took his mugshot.

“When Mr. Servin arrived from Stockton P.D. and was booked into our jail we did not see any visible injuries at that time,” said San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow.

Servin told FOX40 several corrections officers started using racist language against him. He said he did not stay silent but the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Servin also became combative during the booking process.

“When he was placed into the cell, they started to remove the handcuffs and when they took one handcuff off the fight was on,” Withrow said.

The sheriff said it was Servin who was the aggressor. Withrow said, according to jail staff, they did what they had to do to protect themselves.

“The officers, there were two males and a female,” Sheriff Withrow said. “He grabbed hold of the female, tried to drag her to the ground and would not let go of her. And so they fought the best they could to try and free her and to get themselves out of the cell and get that door closed.”

But Servin said that’s not how it happened. He claims three officers beat him with their batons and fists.

“They forcefully take me to a disclosed area where it was away from intake and that’s where they held me down by my feet, held me down by my hands, beat me to a pulp,” Servin said. “One by one they choked me. They put my head backwards like this behind the chair. I thought my neck was going to snap.”

In an Instagram post, Servin said he began “yelling and yelling for them to stop” and his girlfriend could hear him screaming for his life.

Servin strongly denied he did anything to provoke the officers.

“If that was the case, I would not be sitting here talking to you. I’m positive I’d still be in jail for assaulting an officer and trying to take their equipment,” Servin said. “They said I tried to bite her? Come on, just be realistic. I’d still be in jail and I’d be waiting to see a judge for that, for those kind of actions.”

Despite his extensive injuries, as seen in photographs from that day, Servin said he later denied the medical treatment offered to him at the jail out of fear.

On Wednesday, Servin still had bloodshot eyes, a broken nose and bruises all over his body.

“Whatever it was for, whatever motivated them to do this, whether it was a racist hate crime or whatever, nobody deserves this, nobody,” he said.

He’s now calling for the officers’ jobs.

“Abusing their position is an understatement, you know,” he said. “They don’t deserve their badges, they don’t deserve their badges. They need their badges taken from them.”

Servin told FOX40 he is hiring a legal team and intends to press charges on the officers involved.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office told FOX40 in a statement, “The administrative process has started and this is an active investigation.”

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs also weighed in after he was contacted by one of Servin’s family members.

“So sorry this happened to you. Unacceptable,” the mayor commented on Servin’s Instagram post.

