BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police on Wednesday announced a suspect has been identified in the 2014 abduction and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Eight felony charges have been filed against Rodrigo Munoz Perez, 56, who is currently in custody in Contra Costa County on similar charges, Chief Tyson Davis said during a news conference. He said Perez will stand trial in Kern.

Davis said there may be other victims and he urged anyone with knowledge of other assaults to come forward.

“Sexual abuse . . . leaves a scar that can last a lifetime,” Davis said. “Hopefully the victim in this case can sleep good tonight knowing the suspect is in custody.”

On Aug. 1, 2014, the teen was walking to school down 8th Avenue between High and Main streets when a man grabbed her and pulled her into an alley, Davis said. He forced her to a spot between two buildings, covered her mouth and bound her hands. Then he positioned a piece of cardboard to conceal their location, the chief said.

The man sexually assaulted her and fled, Davis said. The girl made her way to a home and asked for help. Police were called and located the crime scene.

Evidence seized at the scene has been linked to Perez, Davis said.

The Mercury News reported Perez is facing charges including kidnapping and attempted in Contra Costa County after a woman said she was driving her child to school Nov. 17 when Perez emerged from the backseat. She said he hit her with a replica gun, the paper reported, sprayed her with pepper spray, tried to restrain her with duct tape and told her he was going to rape her.

She scratched and bit him during the struggle, and Perez relented when she pleaded with him, according to the paper.