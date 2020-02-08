Man caught smuggling cocaine worth $500K while driving wife, infant

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man in possession of cocaine worth a little over $500,000 while traveling with his wife and infant son, was arrested Thursday in San Clemente, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A 2012 Nissan Altima was seen speeding and cutting off other drivers along Interstate 5 at about 85 mph around 4:45 p.m., according to KSWB-TV. Border Patrol agents began following the car, which exited the freeway and parked in a nearby shopping center.

Agents searched the vehicle and found a duffel bag in the trunk that contained 20 brick-shaped packages of cocaine, spokesman Ralph DeSio said. Officials also found an additional package of cocaine tucked inside a shopping bag near the infant’s car seat.

Shameless smugglers regularly endanger children & innocent people trying to sneak past agents. Yesterday, #USBP agents in San Clemente arrested a man smuggling 51lbs of cocaine in his car with his wife & infant. AWFUL!

— Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) February 7, 2020

The 21 bundles of cocaine weighed 51.25 pounds with an estimated street value of $512,500.

While the driver was questioned, his wife said she needed to use the bathroom and went into the shopping center with her infant, DeSio said. They did not return and agents later found them a quarter-mile away.

All three people were taken to a nearby Border Patrol station for further questioning.

The driver, a 34-year-old U.S. citizen, was later placed under arrest, DeSio said. The man and the narcotics were transferred to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Orange County office.

The mother and infant were released, while the vehicle was seized by the Border Patrol.

