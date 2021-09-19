Man arrested in killing of 10-year-old Arvin girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arvin police said an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a 10-year-old girl in July.

Officials said Jesus Everardo Haros Rodriguez was arrested for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Liliana Jimenez on July 17. Rodriguez was taken into custody in Lamont on Thursday just before 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Liliana Jimenez, 10, her brother Christian, 12, and their father were shot outside their home just before midnight July 17. Liliana died and the brother and father survived.

The kids were with their father that weekend. As they arrived at his home, a vehicle pulled up alongside and someone fired into the father’s vehicle, police said.

A witness tried chasing the vehicle down, police said. The shooters’ vehicle became disabled, but they fired at the witness and escaped. The witness was unharmed.

Rodriguez was booked into the Kern County Jail for murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, conspiracy and participating in a street gang. He is due in court Monday according to a Kern County inmate database.

If you have any information on Jimenez’s killing, you are asked to call the Arvin Police Department at 661-854-5583 or anonymously leave a tip at 661-606-6064.