A suspect was arrested Thursday for allegedly selling thousands of dollars worth of stolen sneakers and clothing in Irvine.

The suspect was identified as Harold Carter, 36, from San Bernardino, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Detectives said Carter had allegedly purchased stolen merchandise which he then resold to customers at his clothing store.

During the arrest, officers discovered over $6,200 worth of stolen shoes, clothing and accessories at Carter’s retail shop.

Images of the stolen goods include a large stack of pricey sneakers from Nike, including Dunk Lows and Air Jordans.

A suspect was arrested for allegedly selling thousands of dollars worth of stolen sneakers and clothing in Irvine on Oct. 5, 2023. (Irvine Police Department)

The items were confiscated and returned to the shops they were taken from, authorities said.

Carter was arrested and booked at the Orange County Jail.