Man arrested for attempted murder after intentionally hitting motorcyclist in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested for attempted murder after intentionally hitting a motorcyclist with his car in South Bakersfield on Saturday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The driver of the car has been identified as 29-year-old Bakersfield resident Jordi Byrd. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Pacheco and South H Street. Police said the motorcyclist sustained minor injuries.

Bakersfield PD says motive and other factors are still under investigation.