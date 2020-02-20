Man arrested after pointing laser at CHP airplane in flight

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — A man was arrested Monday after being accused of pointing a blue laser at a California Highway Patrol airplane flying over Solano County.

The CHP said the laser hit the pilot in the eye, but he was able to keep control of the plane because of autopilot.

Police were able to find and arrest the suspect on two felonies.

He could also face federal charges and Federal Aviation Administration fines.

Police say over the last few days, there have been several reports to the Travis Air Force Base tower of civilian and military planes being targeted by a laser.

