Man arrested after burying wife alive on Southern California beach

CORONADO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested by police Wednesday night after allegedly burying his wife alive on a beach near San Diego.

Officers with the Coronado Police Department received a 911 call around 9 p.m. from a woman who stated that her husband had just tried to kill her on Coronado Beach. Responding officers arrived at the beach and found the badly injured woman on the sidewalk.

It appeared that the couple came to the beach earlier in the evening and got into an argument at some point, Police said. The suspect then began attacking his wife and tried to throw her into the ocean before burying her in a hole in the sand.

The victim escaped from the beach and ran toward a passerby.

The victim was taken to a trauma center in San Diego, Police said. The suspect was found a short time later hiding in the backyard of a nearby home.

The suspect, identified as Jose Luis Mares III, 23, of Moreno Valley, was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, assault causing great bodily injury, domestic violence, false imprisonment and violating parole.