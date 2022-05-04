BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET’s cameras show the man was taken into custody as of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The Bakersfield Police Department has blocked off 24th street near Eye Street and 23rd Street after a man with a machete climbed onto the roof of a building, according to officials.

The call about a man holding a machete came in at about 9 a.m. The man had climbed to the top of a building at the 2300 block of Chester Avenue between 23rd and 24th Street.

Authorities are on the scene trying to apprehend the suspect. BPD has brought in drone teams, mental health professionals, and negotiators to help deescalate the situation.

Officials said the situation may be drug or mental health-related. The man has made threats to harm himself and others while also vandalizing the building. Workers inside the building have been evacuated.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.