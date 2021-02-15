Man allegedly attacks 2 dogs with hatchet in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man allegedly attacked two dogs with a hatchet early Monday morning in Central Bakersfield – and now a local group has stepped up to help with the dogs’ recovery.

The dogs’ owner Jarrett Woltz said the attack happened at around 1:30 a.m. in front of the Jack-in-the-Box at Brundage Lane and Union Avenue.

Woltz said he was walking with the dogs when a man who may have been under the influence approached them from behind and startled the dogs, Yellow and Beretta. Woltz said the man attacked the dogs after they began barking at him. Woltz said he ran to a nearby gas station for help.

“I thought that maybe he pepper sprayed them,” Woltz said. He couldn’t tell if blood or pepper spray was left on the sidewalk after the attack. The dogs suffered slash injuries to their heads.

“After that I just tried to take care of my dogs. I didn’t really care about the guy anymore,” he said.

Jacque Johnson, founder of Bakersfield Pawsitive Connections, said members from the group found out about the attack from an independent video stream and arrived to help Woltz and the dogs. The two dogs were taken to Bakersfield Veterinary Hospital and are in stable condition, according to the group.

“One of the dogs, the snout was pretty much split in half,” Johnson said.

Photo courtesy: Jacque Johnson / Pawsitive Connections

Photo courtesy: Jacque Johnson / Pawsitive Connections

Photo courtesy: Jacque Johnson / Pawsitive Connections

Photo courtesy: Jacque Johnson / Pawsitive Connections

Johnson said multiple rescue groups have already raised thousands of dollars to pay for the dogs’ treatment. Bakersfield Pawsitive Connections is also raising money to pay for the dogs’ future treatments and have set up several ways to donate:

PayPal: bakersfieldpawsitive@gmail.com

Venmo: @bakersfieldpawsitive

Zelle: bakersfieldpawsitive@gmail.com

CashApp: $BPConnections

You’re asked to add “JARRETT” in the notes.

The Bakersfield Police Department could not provide a statement for this story.