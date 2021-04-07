Man accused of strangling “I-5 Strangler” won’t face death

FILE – In file photos provided by the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation are Jason Budrow, left, and Roger Reece Kibbe. Budrow, accused of strangling the California serial killer known as the “I-5 Strangler,” won’t face the death penalty. The Sacramento Bee says Amador County’s district attorney announced Wednesday, April 7, 2021, that he filed first-degree murder charges against Budrow and will seek life in prison without parole. Budrow is accused of strangling Kibbe in February in their shared cell at Mule Creek State Prison southeast of Sacramento. (California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation via AP, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The man accused of strangling the California serial killer known as the “I-5 Strangler” won’t face the death penalty.

The Sacramento Bee says Amador County’s district attorney announced Wednesday that he filed first-degree murder charges against Jason Budrow and will seek life in prison without parole.

Budrow is accused of strangling Roger Kibbe in February in their shared cell at Mule Creek State Prison southeast of Sacramento.

Kibbe, who was 81, was serving multiple life sentences for seven murders of women and girls in the 1970s and 1980s in Northern California. The youngest victim was 17.