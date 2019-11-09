Male nanny now charged with molesting 17 boys under his care in Orange County

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KTLA) — A Costa Mesa nanny already charged with molesting children is facing new charges in connection with allegations he abused 17 boys under his care, including one as young as 2 years old, officials announced Friday.

Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski, 30, was arrested in May after getting off an international flight. He was originally charged with three felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14 and one felony count of oral copulation of a child under 10, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He was also charged with one felony count of possession of child pornography at the time.

The original charges stemmed from allegations made by a Laguna Beach couple whose 8-year-old son was under Zakrzewski’s care. The defendant pleaded not guilty to those charges.

After asking additional potential victims to come forward, authorities identified 11 other boys they believe were abused by Zakrzewski. Few details have been provided about the boys, only that one is a 7-year-old in Los Angeles and the others live across Southern California.

The boys are between 2 and 12 years old.

Investigators believe the crimes occurred between Jan. 1, 2014, and May 17, 2019.

Zakrzewski now faces 33 counts:

27 felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14

one felony count of oral copulation of a child under the age of 10

one felony count of possession of child pornography.

one felony count of using a minor for sex acts

two felony counts of distributing pornography to a minor for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct

one felony count of an attempted lewd or lascivious act with a minor under the age of 14

He faces 690 years to life, plus eight years if convicted on all charges, officials said.

He remains in custody on $1.25 million bail.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.