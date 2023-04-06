(KTXL) — A shooting in Roseville on Thursday afternoon left one person dead and two people with gunshot wounds, including a CHP Officer, according to law enforcement. One suspect is now in custody.

At around 12:30 p.m., a CHP Officer was shot while attempting to serve an arrest warrant near Mahany Park and Woodcreek High School, according to Roseville Police Captain Kelby Newton.

The suspect fled on foot and began shooting at responding officers. While fleeing from officers the suspect took two hostages.

Both of the hostages were struck by the suspect’s gunfire, resulting in the death of one of the hostages, according to Newton.

During the shootout between law enforcement and the suspect, nearby Woodcreek High School the Riley Library and the Mahany Athletic Center were placed on lockdown at around 1 p.m., according to the Roseville Police Department and the Roseville Joint Unified High School District.

A kid’s computer coding camp at the Riley library was being held at the time of the shooting and was scheduled to finish at 3 p.m.

A witness that spoke with FOX40 said that he “was on the pitcher’s mound on field one when we saw a bunch of people coming though and we turned and looked and it was seven policeman with their guns drawn and a young man, I would say in his 20s, was walking with his dog really fast and they were yelling at him to get down. He turned around, I think I saw a gun flash, and the cops just opened up on him. It was very scary for these kids. there were bullets flying.”

Law enforcement resources were sent from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Lincoln Police Department, Rocklin Police Department, Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Roseville Fire Department.

The suspect was brought into custody at 1:35 p.m. and no students or staff were involved or injured, according to the district.

At 3 p.m., the Roseville Police Department announced that all Mahany Park facility lockdowns have been lifted and the the fitness center and library will remain closed for the rest of the day.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.