Magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattles Mono Lake area in eastern California

BODIE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –Minor shaking was reported across a wide part of California and eastern Nevada on Saturday morning after a magnitude 5.3 struck near Mono Lake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 7:36 a.m. just east of Mono Lake at a depth of about 6.3 miles and approximately 18 miles southeast of the ghost town of Bodie and about 21 miles east of Lee Vining in Mono County.

❗️#Earthquake for Easter? 5.3M felt East if #MonoLake, north of #MammothLake. No injuries or damages reported at this time.

Stay safe out there! 🐣🙏🏻 #StopDropHoldon 🇺🇸 — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) April 11, 2020

Strong shaking was felt in the area immediately near the epicenter, while weak to light shaking was reported across a large part of central and northern California, from Fresno to Sacramento, the USGS said.

No injuries or damages were reported at the time of the quake, according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

