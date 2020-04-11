COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattles Mono Lake area in eastern California

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BODIE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –Minor shaking was reported across a wide part of California and eastern Nevada on Saturday morning after a magnitude 5.3 struck near Mono Lake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 7:36 a.m. just east of Mono Lake at a depth of about 6.3 miles and approximately 18 miles southeast of the ghost town of Bodie and about 21 miles east of Lee Vining in Mono County.

Strong shaking was felt in the area immediately near the epicenter, while weak to light shaking was reported across a large part of central and northern California, from Fresno to Sacramento, the USGS said.

No injuries or damages were reported at the time of the quake, according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know