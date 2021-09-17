Magnitude 4.3 earthquake shakes SoCal, epicenter near Carson

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Carson and the surrounding area at 7:58 p.m. Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicenter was located in Carson city limits, near Dolores Street Elementary School.

As of about 8:30 p.m., the city of Carson received no reports of earthquake-caused damage, though some people expressed concern about flaring at a nearby Marathon Petroleum refinery.

A spokesperson for Marathon confirmed the flares, which are “safety devices,” were “functioning as intended,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Though there were no major injuries or damage reported, those who felt the earthquake were still shaken up.

Carson resident Deshon Harris said the quake shook his car “like crazy.”

“If you can shake a 4,000 pound car, it’s a problem,” Harris said.

Hundreds of reactions poured in after news of the quake was posted to KTLA’s Facebook page, with one user calling the temblor “a scary one.”

“I literally heard it coming,” they wrote. “The house was rumbling for a good 10 seconds.”

Another user doubted that even preliminary magnitude of 4.4 was high enough, adding that they believe the quake “Was way bigger than that.”

Check back for updates to this developing story.

