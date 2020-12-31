Magnitude 3.6 earthquake wakes up Bay Area on New Year’s Eve

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An earthquake rumbled in the San Francisco Bay Area early Thursday morning. It appeared to be along the San Andreas fault.
Location with respect to nearby cities:
4.3 mi S of Muir Beach, California
6.2 mi SSW of Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, California
7.8 mi SSW of Mill Valley, California
9.3 mi WNW of Noe Valley, California
80.3 mi SW of Sacramento, California
People in the city, closer to Marin County, said they felt the 3.6 magnitude earthquake around 5:45 a.m.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake intensity was mostly weak to light.
