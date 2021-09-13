Magnitude 3.6 earthquake strikes near Thousand Oaks

The location of a quake that struck at 7:59 a.m. Sept. 13, 2021, about 5.5 miles from Thousand Oaks. (USGS)

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck near Thousand Oaks Monday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake was reported at 7:59 a.m. at a depth of 1.8km about 3.2 miles from Thousand Oaks, 4.1 miles from Moorpark and 7.6 miles from Camarillo, according to USGS.

Light shaking was felt as far away as Long Beach, according to USGS reports. People also reported feeling the jolt in Moorpark, Westlake Village, West Hills, Malibu, Pasadena and other surrounding areas.

No further details were immediately available.

