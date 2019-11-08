Magnitude 3.6 among series of earthquakes to hit Ventura area

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A magnitude 3.6 was the largest of five earthquakes to strike along the Ventura County coast early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 5:29 a.m. about 4 miles west of Ventura.

Its epicenter was near Surfer’s Point and Promenade Park. The preliminary depth of the quake was 6.9 miles, USGS said.

The area was also hit by 3.5, 3.2, 2.9 and 2.5 magnitude quakes within a two-hour time period. Several small earthquakes were recorded in the same area on Thursday.

