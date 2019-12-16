Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes Ridgecrest area

RIDGECREST, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck in an area near Ridgecrest on Monday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The earthquake struck around 2:15 p.m. about 8.5 miles from Ridgecrest.

The quake had a depth of 5.3 miles.

This is the same area where two earthquakes — including a Magnitude 7.1 — killed one person and injured 25 others earlier this year.

