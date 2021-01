WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattled Southern California on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 8:31 a.m. about a mile west of Willowbrook, a Los Angeles suburb, at a depth of 11.74 miles.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 3.5 – 1km W of Willowbrook, CA https://t.co/nF39XmmX9J — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) January 20, 2021

Light to weak shaking was reported from the San Fernando Valley to Huntington Beach, as reported by the USGS Community Internet Intensity Map.