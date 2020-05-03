Magnitude 3.3 quake rattles LA’s San Fernando Valley

CHATSWORTH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Minor shaking was reported across parts of Southern California early Sunday morning after a magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 3:19 a.m. in the neighborhood of Chatsworth at a depth of about 4.3 miles,

Light shaking was felt in the area immediately near the epicenter, while weak shaking was reported across Southern California, from downtown Los Angeles to Oxnard, the USGS said.

Within minutes of the quake, hundreds of people reported feeling the earthquake to USGS’ Did You Feel It? crowdsourcing survey. People reported feeling it as far away as Ventura, Santa Clarita and Long Beach.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.