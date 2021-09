A USGS map shows the epicenter of the magnitude 3.0 quake that struck in San Fernando on Sept. 14, 2021.

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck the city of San Fernando Tuesday evening, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake was reported at 5:57 p.m., just 0.9 miles from San Fernando, 1.3 miles from Sylmar and 2.3 miles from Pacoima, the USGS said.

It had a depth of 6.1 km, according to the USGS.

No further details were immediately available.

