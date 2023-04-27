FILE – A Lyft ride-hailing vehicle is parked near Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on April 30, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(KRON) — Rideshare company Lyft plans to lay off 1,072 employees, or 26 percent of its workforce, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday by CFO Elaine Paul. The filings also said it had eliminated 250 open positions.

Filings said the San Francisco-headquartered company expected to pay between $41 million and $47 million in severance packages plus more in stock-based compensation due to the job cuts.

Lyft does not count its drivers as employees.

This news comes about a week after reports of staffing cuts from the company’s 4,000-person workforce were reported when CEO David Risher said a “significant” number of employees would lose their jobs.

Lyft’s last round of layoffs occurred in November 2022 when the company let go about 13 percent of its workforce. The company also laid off about 60 employees last summer.

Lyft is among a slew of technology companies going through layoffs to deal with post-pandemic restructuring including Meta, Google and Salesforce.