SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two bags have been reported stolen from the Sacramento International Airport as hundreds of bags fill the baggage claim area from delayed Southwest Flights, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

A total of four suspects, two males and two females, were seen leaving in a white 4-door Dodge truck, possibly a Ram or Dakota, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspects were seen at the airport between 4:15 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Monday roaming the area where extra bags were stored due to canceled flights.

One of the females was seen leaving with two roller bags, while the rest of the group left empty-handed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects were then seen driving to another area and dumping out items out of the bags that they did not want.