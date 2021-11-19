Louis Gill says Kevin McCarthy ‘flailed and failed’ during 8-hour rant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday, California District 23 challenger Louis Gill called out Rep. Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) following McCarthy’s “angry” speech that stalled the Build Back Better vote Thursday night.

“Once again, Kevin McCarthy showed his true colors. For eight hours, he stood between his constituents and the American Dream. He flailed and failed to do his job,” Gill said in a statement.

In the statement, Gill said McCarthy went against things that would benefit the people of the Central Valley, who he is supposed to represent.

“He protested against paid family leave, affordable childcare, and tax breaks for working families. He objected to lowering prescription drug costs for our seniors and conservation efforts that will protect and create jobs in the Central Valley.

“I’m running for Congress because Kevin McCarthy has abandoned my community in a brazen quest for power in Washington D.C. We deserve a leader who will put people ahead of politics, and I’m ready to step up to that responsibility.”

Gill announced his campaign to run against McCarthy in October. He has since raised more than $100,000 in campaign funding.

