Los Angeles restaurant sells ’emergency taco kits’ with side of toilet paper

LOS ANGELES (CNN Newsource) — It’s taco Tuesday — and Wednesday — and Thursday — for people in Southern California.

A Los Angeles restaurant is helping people get through the coronavirus outbreak with all the provisions needed for taco night.

Guerrilla Tacos were told the restaurant needed to close — but the staff came up with a plan to sell its remaining food.

The “emergency taco kit” includes five pounds of roasted chicken, five pounds of carne asada, salsa, tortillas, rice and beans — and toilet paper.

Yes, four rolls of toilet paper and 30 eggs complete each kit.

The restaurant pulled stock from its bathrooms to help out since the necessary household provision is in short supply.

Dozens of the $150 kits were sold this week.

And that money is helping Guerrilla Tacos’ owners continue to pay for health insurance for its employees.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.