Los Angeles officer charged with pummeling unarmed man

In this image made from an April 27, 2020, police body-worn camera video provided by the Los Angeles Police Department, an LAPD officer makes an arrest in the Boyle Heights section of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles police officer has been charged with beating an unarmed trespassing suspect in April in an encounter caught on video by a bystander and on this police body camera. Los Angeles prosecutors said Tuesday, June 9, that officer Frank Hernandez was charged with assault under color of authority. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer has been charged with beating an unarmed suspect in an encounter caught on video by a bystander.

Los Angeles prosecutors said Tuesday that officer Frank Hernandez was charged with assault under color of authority.

Video from a witness and cameras worn by officers shows Hernandez hitting the man more than dozen times.

The man had been camping on a vacant property and left when Hernandez and a partner arrived.

The suspect cursed at Hernandez several times and the officer punched him as he stood with his hands behind his back.

The officer’s union condemned his actions.

