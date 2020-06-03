Los Angeles mayor Garcetti takes knee amid peaceful protests

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands thronged the streets of Los Angeles in peaceful protests Tuesday and smaller demonstrations dotted California while authorities renewed overnight curfews in LA and other areas that have seen clashes with police and groups of thieves wreck hundreds of businesses.

There were several sizable demonstrations in Los Angeles and Mayor Eric Garcetti took a knee at one while in a crowd outside police headquarters. However, later in the day, hundreds gathered outside Garcetti’s house and protested.

Elsewhere in the city, police cordons backed by National Guard troops kept a tight watch on marchers in Hollywood, where hundreds were arrested the previous day, and at a crowd of thousands at City Hall.

Police later detained dozens of people accused of refusing to disperse several hours after the city’s 6 p.m. curfew took effect.

