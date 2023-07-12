(KTXL) — Jimmy Buffet’s iconic Margaritaville is trading in its sandals for skis as it prepares to open its newest location at Lake Tahoe this winter.

Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe will be the resort line’s first location with a ski resort and be Lake Tahoe’s only all-suite hotel with nearly 400 suites offering stunning views of Lake Tahoe.

The resort will be located in the current Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel right along the California and Nevada state line.

The resort will offer five eateries from the upscale JWB Prime Steak and Seafood to the more cozy Come Monday Cafe.

JWB Prime Steak and Seafood will offer steaks, craft sushi and sashimi and other seafood offerings; Landshark Bar and Grill is inspired by the Atlantic Coast beach bars of old; License to Chill is the place for a quick bite, specialty cocktails and frozen drinks; Come Monday Café will provide a chef-driven experience for breakfast, lunch and dinner and Joe Merchant’s Coffee and Provisions is the place for made to order specialty coffees and quick breakfast eats.

Those looking to conduct business can do so in one of two conference rooms or one of the six conference suites that offer more than 14,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space.

“Several signature Margaritaville emblems on display in the lobby will feature their own Lake Tahoe twist,” a press release from the resort says. “The signature 13-foot flip flop will be a bright emerald green, inspired by Emerald Bay, while a large double-sided fireplace with margarita glass chandeliers on each side will provide a gathering place after a day on the slopes or on the water.”

This will be Margaritaville’s 31st location and there are over 20 additional locations planned, according to the resort company.

Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel was built in 1991 and has remained the Lake Tahoe areas only all-suite resort.