LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A Livermore man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the fentanyl-related death of his 23-month-old daughter, police announced in a press release.

Back on Aug. 18, the Livermore Police Department responded to a report of a 23-month-old baby who was unresponsive at a residence on the 200 block of Turnstone Drive. The baby was later pronounced dead at a local hospital — an investigation later revealing the baby had “toxic” levels of fentanyl in her blood when she died.

The baby’s biological father, 22-year-old Livermore man Justin Pittman, was her sole caretaker, according to police. Police said Pittman admitted he was a fentanyl addict.

Pittman was arrested Wednesday around 5 p.m. in Martinez. He was booked into Santa Rita Jail with no bail on charges of homicide and child abuse causing death, the release said.

“Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous drug and impacts the lives of many,” Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young said in a press release. “Fentanyl use and the illegal distribution of the drug is a nationwide epidemic. This is a tragic loss for the family and our community, and I look forward to justice being served so there is some closure.”

KRON On is streaming news live now

Pittman is set to be arraigned Friday morning. In 2022, there have been four fentanyl-related deaths in Livermore, according to police.