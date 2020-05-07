LIST: Some California DMV offices to reopen Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Following temporary closures amid the coronavirus pandemic, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday some offices will reopen starting Friday, May 8.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
The following offices will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of opening at 9 a.m. on Wednesday:
- Arleta
- Bakersfield
- Carmichael
- Concord
- Fontana
- Fresno
- Fullerton
- Glendale
- Inglewood
- Lancaster
- Los Angeles
- Modesto
- Montebello
- Oakland Claremont
- Palm Desert
- Redding
- Salinas
- San Diego
- San Francisco
- San Jose DLPC
- San Marcos
- Santa Ana
- Santa Rosa
- Stockton
- Yuba City
All field offices were closed to the public in late March due to the pandemic.
Customers who have appointments and with transactions that require an in-person visit to a field office will be allowed.
Face masks will be mandatory for you to enter the DMV.
The following transactions can be done at the field offices:
- Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues
- Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license
- Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card
- Processing commercial driver license transactions
- Applying for a disabled person parking placards
- Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license
- Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus.
- Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allows
Officials said all DMV employees will practice social distancing while serving customers.
Since the temporary closures, the DMV has launched a Virtual Field Office for a number of services including vehicle registration renewals and vehicle transfers.
The DMV has also granted extensions for renewals of car registrations and identification cards, driver’s licenses, and vehicle transfers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.