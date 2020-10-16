Lemur stolen from the San Francisco Zoo found safe in Daly City

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A lemur missing from the San Francisco Zoo was found safe in nearby Daly City, only hours after zoo staff realized he was gone.

Maki, the 21-year-old ring-tailed lemur, was reported missing Wednesday. The zoo was offering $2,100, $100 for every year of Maki’s life, for any tips leading to his discovery.

The animal, which is native to the island of Madagascar off the coast of Africa, was being kept in the zoo’s Lipman Family Lemur Forest, the largest outdoor lemur habitat in North America.

We found Maki, the stolen lemur from @sfzoo!! Around 5pm, we got a report he was in the playground area of the Hope Lutheran Church. We contained him until staff from the zoo took him back home. Here is Officer Haas with Maki.



We are grateful Maki is home safely! pic.twitter.com/U5rB2RnIxC — Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) October 16, 2020

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.