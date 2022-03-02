WASHINGTON D.C. (KSEE/KGPE) – Legislation introduced by a pair of California Congress members aims to make the U.S. Forest Service immediately extinguish any wildfires on forest service land.

The proposed federal legislation was introduced by Rep. Tom McClintock and Rep. Doug LaMalfa. In a statement released Wednesday, Rep. McClintock wants the so-called “let it burn” policy currently employed to end.

“It stems from the premise that fire is nature’s way of cleaning up forests, and that active suppression of fires leads to a build-up of excess fuels,” said McClintock. “As we have tragically witnessed firsthand, it is dangerous nonsense to ‘monitor’ incipient fires in today’s forest tinderbox.”

The Congress members both cite the speed a wildfire can spread – and how a small fire can become a massive incident.

“In 24 hours, what starts out as a small blaze can expand to consume thousands of homes, municipal facilities, and businesses,” said LaMalfa. “Drought stricken, unmanaged, overgrown forests are a ticking timebomb for another massive fire.”

In a statement, the U.S. Forest Service says it does not comment on pending legislation – but the agency’s response did include a link to their 10-year strategy to confront what it calls the “wildfire crisis.”

Data from Cal Fire shows that nine of the top ten largest wildfires in the state took place over the past ten years.