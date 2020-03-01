Leap Day baby shares birthday with dad

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — This little girl is all dressed up in her “Leap-frog attire” at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Sacramento as she was born on Leap Day and there’s a twist to this birthday.

Her dad was born on a leap day as well.

Nurses say this is a two-million to one chance birth.

“I’ve worked here 29 years I’ve never seen it happen,” a nurse said.

The baby’s name is Camila.

Dignity Health said they have a nickname for babies born on Leap Day.

They’re called Leapers.

