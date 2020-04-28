Lawsuit: California universities owe virus-related refunds

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2015 file photo, students walk on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles. Fewer California high school students have been offered admission to University of California campuses for the fall, officials reported Thursday, July 2, 2015, while the number accepted from outside the state and abroad has again increased. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California State University and the University of California systems are being sued by students demanding refunds of some campus fees since the virus pandemic has shut schools and forced learning online.

Lawsuits filed Monday in Los Angeles and Oakland federal courts say the university systems have refused to refund unused portions of fees for such things as student associations and health services at a time when most students have been forced off-campus and aren’t using them.

DiCello Levitt Gutzler is the lead firm in the lawsuits. The other two are Matthew S. Miller LLC and Cowper Law PC.

You can see the full complaint detailing the two lawsuits below.

The lawsuit was filed “for failure to refund unused portions of their campus fees, despite shutting down campuses and moving to an online learning environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The lawsuits says the fees covered student use of health facilities, health services, instructional related activities, student success fees, student association dues, and the use of student centers, among others.

Messages seeking comment from the university systems weren’t immediately returned.

