Law-enforcement helicopter crashes in Newport Beach: Police

A helicopter has crashed in Newport Beach Saturday night, and police have confirmed that it is a law-enforcement aircraft that was involved.

The helicopter crashed near West Balboa Boulevard and 18th Street, according to Newport Beach Police Department spokeswoman Heather Rangel.

The Huntington Beach Police Department later confirmed that the helicopter was theirs.

“We can confirm that our police helicopter, HB1, crash landed in the Newport Beach area. Rescue efforts are underway & more information will be released when available,” the department wrote on Twitter.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is assisting police with a rescue near Lido Island, according to Sgt. Ryan Anderson of the OCSD.

