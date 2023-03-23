Classes will resume for hundreds of thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District students on Friday after a planned three-day strike by union employees ended with no new agreement.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is actively involved in the negotiations between the district and the Service Employees International Union, Local 99, which represents around 30,000 teachers’ aides, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers, and other support staff.

Rallies were held across Los Angeles on Thursday, including a large gathering at the L.A. Historic State Park.

Around 60,000 Los Angeles Unified School District employees on strike, calling for higher wages and better working conditions on March 23, 2023. (KTLA)

Cecily Myart-Cruz, United Teachers Los Angeles, UTLA President, with Max Arias, executive director of the Service Employees International SEIU Local 99 union, speak to thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District teachers and SEIU members rallying outside the LAUSD headquarters in Los Angeles on March 21, 2023. Thousands of service workers backed by teachers began a three-day strike against the Los Angeles Unified School District on Tuesday, shutting down education for a half-million students in the nation’s second-largest school system.(AP PhotoDamian Dovarganes)

Los Angeles Unified School District, LAUSD teachers and Service Employees International Union 99 (SEIU) members strike under heavy rain asking for a fair contract outside the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Tens of thousands of workers in the LAUSD are walking off the job over stalled contract talks. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LAUSD workers and supporters rallied in downtown Los Angeles to announce dates of a looming labor strike on March 14, 2023. (KTLA)

English teacher Gary O’Brien, right, with holds a sign as he joins United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) join the Los Angeles Unified School District, LAUSD teachers and Service Employees International Union 99 (SEIU) members picketing outside the Evans Community Adult School in Los Angeles, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Tens of thousands of workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District walked off the job Tuesday over stalled contract talks, and they were joined by teachers in a three-day strike that shut down the nation’s second-largest school system. March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Los Angeles Unified School District union workers rally in downtown L.A. on March 15, 2023. (KTLA)

Los Angeles Unified School District, LAUSD teachers and Service Employees International Union 99 (SEIU) members strike during heavy rain outside the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Tens of thousands of workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District walked off the job Tuesday over stalled contract talks, and they were joined by teachers in a three-day strike that shut down the nation’s second-largest school system. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

English teachers with United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) join the Los Angeles Unified School District, LAUSD teachers and Service Employees International Union 99 (SEIU) members picketing outside the Evans Community Adult School in Los Angeles, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Tens of thousands of workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District walked off the job Tuesday over stalled contract talks, and they were joined by teachers in a three-day strike that shut down the nation’s second-largest school system. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Thousands gathered outside LAUSD headquarters in Westlake on Day 1 of a workers’ strike on March 21, 2023. (KTLA)

A demonstrator holds up a sign outside Los Angeles City Hall before a rally announcing a possible LAUSD workers strike on March 15, 2023. (KTLA)

SEIU Local 99 is asking for a 30% wage increase and better working conditions. SEIU said its workers on average earn around $25,000 a year. LAUSD has promised a 23% wage increase over the next five years.

“Our workers at school, often they’re making less than kids in high working at fast food jobs,” said Chris Acosta, an LAUSD teacher.

“I’m married with a spouse who helps, but we go check by check,” said Erica Cabrera, a special education assistant.

While the walkout is led by SEIU, United Teachers of Los Angeles, the union representing 34,000 LAUSD educators, also walked off the job in solidarity.

As the second-largest school district in the nation, around 400,000 LAUSD students had no classes over the past three days.

“We have a lot of our coworkers who have two to three jobs, so when they come to school, we want them to be fresh, we want them to be filled with energy,” said Mirna Hernandez, a special education assistant and union member. “When they have slept enough hours to come and serve our students, that’s what we need. Two to three jobs is just too much.”

Although district employees are set to return to work on Friday, ralliers say the possibility of another strike is not off the table.

“We’ll be back with our students,” said Hernandez. “We miss them so much, but at the same time, we’re ready and our students should know … I told them, ‘I’ll be back and if I don’t get what you deserve and what you need, then we’re going to return back [to striking.]’”

District officials released a statement on Thursday saying in part, “We continue to do everything possible to reach an agreement that honors the hard work of our employees, corrects historic inequities, maintains the financial stability of the District and brings students back to the classroom. We are hopeful these talks continue and look forward to updating our school community on a resolution.”

“This strike is a huge step forward for every school worker in LAUSD, for our students, our parents and our community,” said Thresa Thomas, a food service worker. “Tomorrow we will be back at work in cafeterias and classrooms knowing we are not only in a stronger position to bargain for wages and staffing, we now have a stronger voice to fight for our students.”

Union employees tell KTLA they’re going back to the drawing board regarding negotiations. A meeting is scheduled for Monday to decide what the next steps will be moving forward.