‘Largest-scale freeway closure’ since ‘Carmageddon’: I-5 in Burbank to shut down for 36 hours in late April

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are putting the word out ahead of a major freeway closure next month, hoping to avoid — as they did in 2012 — a traffic nightmare they’ve nicknamed Carmageddon.
Transit officials will be closing a section of Interstate 5 at Burbank Boulevard on the weekend of April 25-27 as part of a major improvement project that involves tearing down a bridge that crosses the freeway.
They are warning people who travel through the Los Angeles suburb of Burbank to stay entirely away from that freeway section during those days.
If they don’t, officials say, a backup that could gridlock freeways all across Southern California could result.
More information about the project can be found at my5la.com.
