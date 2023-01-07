Dangerously large surf brought in by this week’s Pacific storm led to closed beaches, high surf warnings and advisories, and damaged piers along the California coast Friday, and on Saturday, the scope of the damage became clearer.

The larger-than-average waves and rip currents made for dangerous conditions for visitors and possible flooding along the coast, especially along west-facing beaches south of Santa Barbara.

A surf warning was in place for Los Angeles County beaches until 10 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service, with waves between 10 and 15 feet expected. An advisory iswas also in place for waves between 8 and 12 feet along Orange County coastal areas.

Officials chose to close several areas due to high surf from Thursday’s powerful storm, including the beaches in Hermosa, Manhattan and Ventura.

High surf was also been seen in Redondo Beach.

“We’ve never seen it this close before,” Redondo Beach resident Sean Ting said.

Video showed damage from waves striking the Redondo Beach Yacht club Thursday, and in Long Beach, the high surf caused flooding in the peninsula area of the city.

Large swells eroded a sand berm at 72nd Place early Friday, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

“In spite of sustained efforts to fortify the berm, sea water continued to flow into lower lying areas at the end of the peninsula,” fire officials tweeted.

Video from one resident driving in his car showed major flooding in the streets.

The largest waves subsided later Friday but above-average conditions continued Saturday.

That morning, some braved the slightly calmer waters, while others surveyed the damage across the state.

Aptos resident John Christie said “the destructive force of the water was just incredible.”

“To come the day after and to see it looks like a warzone here with debris everywhere and trees and logs and water everywhere, it’s something we’ve never seen before,” Christie said. “The cleanup is going to take a long time and people have to be patient. It’s something that’s going to be with us for a long time. It’s no easy fix.”