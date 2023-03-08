A massive police response was deployed Wednesday night in east Los Angeles after three officers were shot while responding to a call.

The shooting took place some time after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Mission Road and North Broadway.

Video from Sky5 showed a large perimeter set up around the scene for what appeared to be a barricaded suspect.

Around 8:10 p.m., SWAT officers could be seen approaching a home. At one point, an elderly man was escorted out of the home. It’s unclear if it was the same home that the suspect was located.

Details are limited at this time, and the condition of the officers remains unclear.

Police did confirm that two of the officers were patrol officers and a third was a K9 unit officer.

Officials are expected to address the media shortly.

Check back for details on this developing story.