(FOX40.COM) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to appoint Laphonza Butler to fill the Senate seat that was vacated by Dianne Feinstein’s passing.

The governor’s office confirmed this information to FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo, and it comes just two days after the Senator’s passing.

As first reported by Politico, Newsom is making the appointment without putting limitations or preconditions on Butler if she wishes to run for a full term in 2024.

Newsom had previously pledged to appoint a Black woman to the Senate if Feinstein vacated the seat before the end of her term.

In comments made earlier this year, the governor appeared to say he would only appoint a caretaker, and that it would not be someone currently running for the full term.

Those comments were not taken lightly by Rep. Barbara Lee, a Black woman who is currently running for the seat.

“The idea that a Black woman should be appointed only as a caretaker to simply check a box is insulting to countless Black women across this country who have carried the Democratic Party to victory election after election,” Lee said. “…Black women deserve more than a participation trophy. We need a seat at the table.”

Since Kamala Harris ascended to the vice presidency, there has not been a Black woman in the Senate.

In response to the appointment, Barbara Lee provided a comment to FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo, saying, “I wish Laphonza well and look forward to working closely with her to deliver for the people of the Golden State. I am singularly focused on winning my campaign. No one should underestimate our unprecedented grassroots campaign, which is growing in momentum every day as we continue our mission to eradicate poverty, exterminate corporate welfare, and end austerity for working families.”

With Butler, Newsom will have appointed both Senators for California.

In December 2020, Newsom appointed Alex Padilla to the U.S. Senate after then-Senator Kamala Harris’s election to the vice presidency. Padilla later won an election for a full term.