LAPD: Stolen car crash critically injures two people

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Three people were hospitalized, two of them in critical condition, after the driver of a stolen car collided with another motorist in North Hollywood area of Los Angeles Tuesday, officials said.

Police officers say they spotted the stolen car and were following it when the crash occurred outside a home at the corner of Tujunga Avenue and Erwin Street at about 12:50 p.m.

Security cameras at a nearby home captured the collision, showing a black coupé that appears to run a stop sign before slamming into a black pickup in the intersection. The car appears to have been speeding, and detectives are working to determine exactly how fast it was going.

LAPD says a convicted felon wanted on an arrest warrant was behind the wheel of the coupé.

Aerial video of the scene showed the car overturned and landed on its roof, while the truck crashed into the residence’s fence.

The coupé’s driver can be seen trying to flee the wreckage on foot in the surveillance video. Police said the man was captured further down the block and arrested before being hospitalized.

The felon and his passenger were taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the pickup’s driver was transported for treatment in stable condition, officials said.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.