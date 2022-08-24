LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – As the Los Angeles Police Department continues to crackdown on street takeovers, KTLA got a look inside a tow yard where some vehicles are being stored after a recent sweep.

A tow yard in South Los Angeles is housing two cars that were apparently involved in street takeovers over the weekend. Police recovered a nitrous oxide tank inside one vehicle that participants were allegedly using to get high.

Police say the vehicles will stay there for 30 days.



Vehicles involved in a street takeover are seen in a tow yard in South L.A. on Aug. 24, 2022. (KTLA)

During a crackdown over the weekend, police arrested six people, impounded 43 vehicles and recovered four guns.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of a gun violation, an attempted murder warrant and one hit-and-run.

Authorities said they prevented 22 street takeovers.

“We’re going to be out here again, we’re not going to stop, we’re going to keep going,” LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno said. “We’re going to start hopefully getting more resources our way to keep doing this more and more until this problem starts to slow down.”