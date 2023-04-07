The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of an attempted murder suspect throughout Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

The driver was in a silver or champagne-colored four-door pickup truck that had already suffered some damage, including to its tires.

After about 20 minutes, the driver entered Inglewood and drove at a slower pace through a residential area.

Even after leaving the residential area, the truck continued at speeds of about 20 mph, though the vehicle had a noticeable lean toward its right side.

Once the truck left Inglewood, the driver began intentionally ramming other vehicles that were in its way. When that didn’t work, three people ran from the pickup.

One person then hopped into another vehicle, an SUV, which police also pursued. It is unclear if it was the driver who ended up in the second vehicle, or a passenger.

The SUV appeared undamaged, allowing the driver of that vehicle to reach higher speeds and prolong the pursuit past the hour mark.

The SUV driver was driving erratically on surface streets from the West Los Angeles area through Central L.A. and back to the Westside, narrowly missing both other motorists and pedestrians, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

At some point the SUV also sustained some damage.

By 1:45 p.m. the driver had significantly slowed down with several police vehicles in tow.

