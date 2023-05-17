Several high-ranking members of the “Mexican Mafia” are in custody after a joint operation involving Los Angeles Police and the FBI, authorities announced Wednesday.

The investigation began in October 2022 targeting alleged illegal firearms and drug trafficking by the Westside Wilmas criminal gang in L.A.’s Harbor region, LAPD said in a news release.

“The investigation expanded beyond the Westside Wilmas and into the upper echelons of the Mexican Mafia.”

Early Wednesday morning, authorities served multiple search warrants throughout the south bay and as far away as Bakersfield, police said.

Agents arrested multiple suspects and seized “many” firearms, including ghost guns and assault weapons. “Many pounds” of illegal narcotics, including fentanyl, were also seized, police said.

LAPD and the FBI scheduled a news briefing for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

