The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that just one day after having their YouTube channel suspended, they are now allowed on the platform again.

YouTube initially suspended the LAPD’s channel after the department posted a video showing a violent assault that occurred in Venice in late September.

LAPD originally said that their account had been “temporarily suspended after [posting] a video of a brutal attack” in the department’s Pacific Division shortly before 11:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

“We have appealed the suspension and have been denied,” LAPD said in their post to X, formerly Twitter.

According to the department, they had been asking the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Ring camera video released by LAPD shows an assault in Venice, California on Sept. 28, 2023. Exactly one month later, on Oct. 28, 2023, YouTube temporarily suspended the LAPD’s channel for violent content related to the brutal attack. (LAPD)

The “brutal attack” in question was a Sept. 28 incident in which a male victim encountered two other men walking with bicycles near the intersection of Speedway and Market Street when one of the two men with bicycles swung a pair of bolt cutters at the victim, repeatedly punched and kicked him then calmly walked away before confronting the victim again and knocking him unconscious with the bolt cutters.

Social media users were quick to reply to the LAPD’s announcement of the ban, with some praising YouTube for taking the channel down, while others felt as if the department should not have been suspended at all.

The video of the brutal attack was removed from YouTube, and LAPD said late Sunday morning that their scheduled public information releases and video content will resume “as usual.”