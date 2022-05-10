BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sex offender at the center of a firestorm of criticism against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is now in custody in Kern County on charges of murder and robbery, according to the Superior Court website.

James Edward Tubbs, 26, is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

The Kern County District Attorney’s office said a copy of the criminal complaint will be available following arraignment. No details were provided Tuesday morning.

Tubbs, who identifies as female and goes by the name Hannah Tubbs, is held on $1 million bail, according to inmate booking records.

In 2019, Tubbs was linked through DNA evidence to the 2014 sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in a Denny’s bathroom in Palmdale. Tubbs was 17 at the time.

Gascon, continuing his policy of refusing to try juveniles as adults, did not file a motion to move Tubbs to adult court.

In January, Tubbs pleaded guilty and received a two-year sentence in a juvenile facility.

Tubbs in 2020 was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm in Kern County, according to court records.