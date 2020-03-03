L.A. County DA apologizes for husband pointing gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Tensions between Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and Black Lives Matter heightened Monday after the prosecutor’s husband drew a gun and threatened to shoot an activist on the couple’s porch in Granada Hills.

About two dozen protesters had gathered outside the residence around 5 a.m. Monday, holding up Black Lives Matter signs and chanting their disapproval of Lacey on the eve of the March 3 primary, in which the two-term incumbent is facing two challengers.

One demonstrator shouted through a bullhorn. Another held a sign that read, “#ByeJackie.”

Just before 6 a.m., Melina Abdullah, one of the the most vocal Black Lives Matter organizers in Los Angeles, released video of Lacey’s husband David confronting her with a gun.

The footage opens with a man holding up a firearm at his door saying: “Get off of my porch, right now. Get off.”

A woman responds, “Good morning. Are you going to shoot me?”

The man replied: “I will shoot you. Get off of my porch. … Get off of my porch, right now. We’re calling the police, right now.”

He then shuts the door.

I’m front of DA Jackie Lacey’s house for that community meeting she promised with the @BLMLA crew. Rang her bell to invite her.



Her husband pulled a gun, cocked it, pointed it at my chest and said “I’ll shoot you. I don’t care who you are.” @WP4BL @RealJusticePAC @shaunking pic.twitter.com/WtazUWSJIC — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) March 2, 2020

By around 7:40 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers were standing in front of Lacey’s home as protesters continued to shout, “Jackie Lacey must go.”

Later Monday morning, Lacey addressed the incident in a news conference at the Hall of Justice in downtown L.A.

Apparently distraught, she issued an apology, telling reporters that her husband responded in fear.

“And now that he realizes what happened, he wanted me to say to the protesters, the person that he showed the gun to, that he was sorry,” Lacey said. “That he’s profoundly sorry. That he meant no one any harm. That it was just him and I in that house and that we really didn’t know what was about to happen.”

She added, “I too am sorry if anybody was harmed. It was never my intent to harm any protester. I just want to live in peace and do my job.”

Activists have long criticized Lacey for her decision not to prosecute a number of high-profile, use-of-force cases involving law enforcement officers.

