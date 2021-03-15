Kristin Smart disappearance: Officials serve search warrant at prime suspect’s father’s home

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office shared this photo of the home of Ruben Flores, whose son is the prime suspect in the Kristin Smart case.

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (KTXL) — San Luis Obispo officials served a search warrant at the home of a man whose son is the prime suspect in the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office announced Monday cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar were being used at the Arroyo Grande home of Ruben Flores.

The one-to-two day search follows February’s arrest of Flores’ son, Paul Flores. Last month, the Los Angeles Police Department reported Paul Flores had been arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession with a firearm.

Photo courtesy of the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office

Paul Flores was a classmate of Smart’s at Cal Poly SLO and was the last person to see her before she disappeared.

Her body still has not been found.

Search warrants have already been served at Paul Flores’ home. One was specifically targeting his home “for specific items of evidence,” according to a release.

Sources told the Los Angeles Times investigators were trying to gather DNA and other evidence that could provide clues about what happened to Smart.

Like last year’s warrants, the one served by the sheriff’s office at Paul Flores’ father’s home is sealed and officials could not provide any additional details about their efforts there.