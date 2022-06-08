BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Associated Press is projecting incumbent Eleni Kounalakis (D) will move forward to California’s Lieutenant Governor general race.

Kounalakis’ opponent is still not known, but Republican candidate Angela Underwood Jacobs was the second leading vote getter as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Kounalakis, with 52.4% of the vote, and Jacobs with 19.77% of the vote, currently have the top two spots on Tuesday’s ballot over Mohammad Arif (P&F), David Fennell (R), Jeffrey Highbear Morgan (D), William Cavett “Skee” Saacke (D), David Hillberg (NPP), Clint W. Saunders (R).

Kounalakis, originally elected to Lieutenant Governor in 2019, was born in Sacramento. She graduated from Dartmouth College before earning an MBA from UC Berkeley. She was previously the U.S. Ambassador to Hungary.

Arif is a Bakersfield entrepreneur and Kern County chair of the Peace and Freedom Party. He and his wife immigrated from Punjab, India. He graduated with a master’s degree in economics from Hailey College of Commerce in Pakistan, according to Ballotpedia. Previously, Arif worked as an organizer and political worker.

Fennell, born in Half Moon Bay, is a Silicon Valley-based venture capitalist and entrepreneur, according to Ballotpedia. He has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Santa Clara University and a master’s degree in Asian studies from University of San Francisco’s Center for the Pacific Rim. He also studied at the Beijing Language Institute in China, according to Ballotpedia.

Morgan was born in Santa Cruz, Calif. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from William Jessup University in 2018 and a graduate degree from Liberty University in 2020, according to Ballotpedia. H previously worked as the director of Cloud Professional Services.

Saacke was born in Torrance, Calif. He graduated from the University of California, Irvine in 1992 and Southwestern University School of Law in 1995 with a law degree. He has worked as a lawyer in California and Nevada and a licensed real estate broker in California, according to Ballotpedia.

Hillberg is a former military officer. He was born in Inglewood, Calif. and served in the U.S. Army from 1977 to 1981, according to Ballotpedia. His previous occupations include FAA certified aviation mechanic, actor, producer, and director.

Saunders was born in St. Helena, Calif., according to Ballotpedia.